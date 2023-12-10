‘You better pay the man:’ Former Colts coach Chuck Pagano on WR Pittman Jr.

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. is enjoying a career year, and former Colts head coach Chuck Pagano believes that Indianapolis needs to give their best pass catcher a big contract before another team does.

On “Countdown to Kickoff,’ Indy’s only hour-long Colts pregame television show, Pagano called out Colts General Manager Chris Ballard saying, “Ballard, you better pay the man.”

Pagano, the coach of the Colts from 2012-2017, didn’t believe that Pittman Jr. was worth a big contract just a few months ago, but a monster season from the former USC product has changed his mind.

“Michael Pittman deserves a bag,” Pagano said. “He’s fourth in receptions, 14th in yards with three drops on 121 targets. He’s played out of his mind. The Colts made a point to everybody that this is going to be a prove-it season for Michael Pittman, so good on you Pittman, keep doing what you are doing.”

In addition to the Pittman topic, Pagano and News 8 Sports Director Anthony Calhoun talk about the importance of the Cincinnati game for the Colts, as well as what Indianapolis needs from Garnder Minshew. Pagano then gives his take on who is going to win on Sunday afternoon.

