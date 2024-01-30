Pacers add another name to All-Star Weekend

Oscar Tshiebwe #44 of the Indiana Pacers drives into Walker Kessler #24 of the Utah Jazz during the second half of a game at Delta Center on Jan. 15, 2024, in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Pacers organization will have another participant during Indianapolis’ NBA All-Star Weekend in February.

Pacers two-way player Oscar Tshiebwe was selected to the NBA G League Up Next Game, which will be at the Indiana Convention Center at 1:30 p.m. Feb. 18.

Tshiebwe currently spends the majority of his time with the Pacers’ G League team, the Indiana Mad Ants.

The former National Player of the Year has played seven games with the Pacers, averaging 3.5 points and two rebounds during an average of 5.7 minutes in those seven games. Tshiebwe’s biggest NBA moment came against the Minnesota Timberwolves when he scored eight.

The G League Up Next Game will be at G League Park in the NBA Crossover area of All-Star Weekend. Each team will have a social media influencer serving as general manager who will draft who they want on their roster. They also get to customize their teams’ jerseys and stream the game on their own digital platforms, according to the G League website.

For fans at All-Star Weekend, tickets to NBA Crossover start at $35 for adults and $20 for kids 12 and under.

Tshiebwe joins Pacers point guard Tyrese Haliburton as the first two players in the organization selected to be in an All-Star Weekend event. Haliburton will play in his second-straight All-Star Game, this year as a starter.

The 2024 NBA All-Star Game will be played Feb. 18 in Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

