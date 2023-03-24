Savannah Bananas tickets going on sale soon

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The most fun team in baseball will be selling tickets soon.

On Friday, the Savannah Bananas announced that they will be introducing a ticket lottery, a system where all existing entries will be put into a pot and lucky fans will be randomly drawn and offered a chance to purchase tickets. Submission for the ticket presale list were stopped in December because of high demand.

Fans that submitted to the presale list will be sent an email allowing them to purchase tickets on March 31. Winners of the ticket lottery will be offered a chance at securing tickets through email on April 12.

The team will be selling open seating tickets for $25. These tickets will allow access to the seating bowl on a first-come, first-served basis. One-hundred “VIB” meet-and-greet tickets be sold each night for $75 each. This allows fans to go behind the scenes, get the chance to meet players, and allow special “VIB” seating in the seating bowls.

For more information on the Savannah Bananas and ticket information, go to the team website.

