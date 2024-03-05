Which LIV golfers have the best chance to win the Masters?

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Throughout the LIV Golf season, WISH-TV Golf Insider Jason Alexander joins “SportsLocker Sunday” to analyze some of the biggest moments of the year.

“SportsLocker Sunday” is WISH-TV’s all-encompassing sports show that airs on Sunday nights during News 8 at 10 p.m.

On last weekend’s show, Alexander had plenty to talk about after Joaquin Niemann won his second LIV Golf title of the year at LIV Golf Jeddah.

Meanwhile, Bryson DeChambeau and his team, “Crushers,” used a strong final round to win the team event on Sunday.

WISH-TV’s Golf Insider compares Neimann to LIV athlete Talor Gooch, who had a meteoric rise last season after entering the year under the radar.

“Joaquin (Niemann) is a contender, and not a pretender in just over a month when they head down Magnolia Lane,” Alexander said. “Two wins for Niemann, and last year he didn’t have a top five on the LIV tour all year. Now he has two W’s and he just got to the invite to Augusta National.”

Then, Alexander gives his prediction of who the top handful of contenders will be entering the Masters in just over a month, and his answer might surprise you.

Golf’s most prestigious tournament gets underway on April 11 as athletes from all over the world head to Augusta National Golf Course in Georgia for the first of four major golf championships.

Watch the video above to hear the full conversation!

Alexander is the head golf professional at The Club at Carlton Woods in Texas, and will be joining WISH-TV’s “SportsLocker Sunday” throughout the season.

RELATED COVERAGE

For more updates on LIV Golf throughout the year, follow us on X and Facebook.