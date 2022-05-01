Weather Blog

Clouds decrease tonight

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Cooler air is back in the region tonight. We are watching for multiple rain chances this week.

TONIGHT: Clouds in the northern half of the state will gradually start to decrease tonight. Low temperatures will get back into the mid to upper 40s.

TOMORROW: More sunshine will be present across the state. Clouds will increase closer to sunset from the west. High temperatures get to 70 degrees.

TOMORROW NIGHT: Cloudy skies will firmly be in place. A few showers will be possible later on in the night along a crossing warm front. Low temperatures in the mid to upper 50s.

TUESDAY: Showers and storms will come in waves for Tuesday. The first wave in the morning will lift through the area. Midday could see the sun poke out. This will fuel some more showers and storms developing in the afternoon and evening ahead of a cold front. Southern Indiana is under a slight (2/5) risk of severe weather for these afternoon and evening storms. There is still a lot to determine with this set-up given we are a few days away. Highs get to the low to mid 70s.

8-Day forecast: We are monitoring another rain chance Thursday that could linger into early Friday. Overall, our temperatures will be decreasing as the week goes on. 60s for highs Thursday and Friday.