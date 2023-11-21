Hoosier husband and wife find ways to support veterans

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — WISH-TV is proud to honor and recognize our veterans.

Some come from across the Midwest to get a second chance at life thanks to some help from a Puerto Rican veteran.

When Jesse Camacho isn’t at work, he’s helping countless veterans in need through a nonprofit that’s making a positive impact on the community. “We try to help everyone that we go and talk to,” he said.

Camacho is a disciplined Army veteran. Before the crack of dawn, he and his wife, Shirley, also a veteran, have started seeking ways to bless others because they’re blessed.

Shirley Camacho, the president of Carrington Building Services, said, “We want to share the blessings we enjoy. That’s extremely, extremely important to us. It has been from the early years of our marriage even when we only had a few nickles to share, we shared.”

Jesse owns Camacho Facilities Services, which provides janitorial services to places that include the Indianapolis International Airport and all of the Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicle branches.

They say, while they’re grateful for the business, their hearts are with homeless veterans in the community.

“I served from ’74 to ’94 in the Army and have a great career. I was able to travel. Many veterans have been in combat and have come back with issues,” Shirley said.

To help bring change, Jesse supports the nonprofit Helping Veterans and Families as a board member, focusing on providing housing and job opportunities to veterans. The group also known as HVAF offers veterans a shopping experience with free food, hygiene items, and clothing in their points-system pantries.

“I am very, very thankful that it exists and that it’s here because there are so many veterans that came back and they’re lost,” Jesse said.

He says these resources are vital and that it takes a village.

“They’re nonstop about helping and just about everyone here is either a veteran or a volunteer, but most of them are veterans that like to give, give back and I love that about HVAF,” Jesse said.

Camacho says he wants others to help spread the word about the services that the organization offers.