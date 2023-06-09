8 Community Calendar picks: Things to do in Indy June 9-11

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Browse our curated selection of events in our community with our editor’s picks. From a silent disco to a loud custom vehicle show, we’ve handpicked eight must-attend events that are sure to captivate and entertain. Explore our diverse Community Calendar and make the most of your time by experiencing the very best our community has to offer!

Kick-off Pride weekend tonight at Downtown Olly’s at 6 p.m. with their larger-than-life Pride Block Party! No cover charge. Enjoy live entertainment, engaging carnival games, and captivating drag performances. Don’t miss the dunk tank sponsored by Pinkslip and the exciting “Drag Race” contest by Tito’s Vodka. Age 21+ entry with valid ID.

Join the Tropical-themed dance party at The Vogue tonight, Friday, June 9, at 9 p.m. and receive headphones to tune into three DJs on different channels: summer hits, trop house music, and vacay vibes. Dance to your preferred tunes while connecting with others through the color of their headphone lights. Dress in your best tropical fashion and get ready to have a memorable night of dancing.

Indy Pride Inc.‘s Parade and Festival on Saturday, June 10 has grown exponentially since its humble beginnings, now attracting thousands of participants and spectators from diverse backgrounds to Mass Ave and Military Park. The WISH-TV team is excited to be part of this inclusive and family-friendly event, celebrating the LGBTQ+ community and promoting equality. With a range of activities, entertainment, and vendors, the 2023 Indy Pride Parade and Festival promises to be the biggest and most memorable yet. To watch Brittany Noble’s interview with Indy Pride Inc. Executive Director Shelly Snider, click here.

Pedal over to Williams Park in Brownsburg this Saturday, June 10 for the 31st Annual B&O Bicycle Tour. Experience portions of the scenic B&O Trail from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., including a newly paved section and picturesque countryside. Select from 12, 16, 25, 45, or 66-mile loops. After the ride, stay for lunch and enjoy live music.

Don’t miss the world’s biggest foam-flinging family event this Saturday, June 10, at Lucas Oil Stadium at 6 p.m. Experience over 15 thrilling themed battles packed into four hours at Jared’s Epic Blaster Battle. Enjoy a costume contest, endzone activations, vendor areas, and more. Engage in an unforgettable four-hour series of toy blaster battles, using your own blaster toys on the field. Meet popular toy blaster YouTube personalities, get hands-on with pre-release items, and take home exclusive merchandise, collectibles, and surprises. To watch Kylie Conway’s interview with Event Organizer Jared Guynes, click here.

Cheer on the Indy Eleven as they face Hartford Athletic this Saturday at 7 p.m. in their home stadium, Carrol Stadium. It’s Family Night, featuring fun activities like inflatables, lawn games, and other kid-friendly entertainment. If you can’t attend in person, catch the live broadcast of the match on MyINDY-TV 23!

Indulge in a delectable feast with mouthwatering roasted pork, accompanied by traditional sides and refreshing drinks that will immerse you in the lively spirit of Germany. Get your plate and join the line at Das GartenGrillFest on Sunday, June 11, from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. at the Rathskeller to savor this special culinary experience.

Roll into 20th Annual Slamology Automotive and Music Festival at Lucas Oil Raceway Park on Saturday, June 10 and Sunday, June 11 at 9 a.m. both days. This highly anticipated event showcases the latest in vehicle customization and car audio. With the largest gathering of custom vehicles, thrilling automotive contests, live music, a massive vendor midway, and a global fan base, Slamology is the ultimate destination for car enthusiasts. Join us for an exciting weekend of automotive excitement and incredible vehicles from around the world.

