Mocktail recipes for ‘Dry January’ from Alcomy LLC

Alcomy LLC, led by entrepreneur, entertainer, and mixologist Brett W. Butler, offers a distinctive mobile mixology and cocktail elixir service.

Butler infuses the science of liquid gastronomy with an artistic passion to craft unique culinary cocktails and elixirs.

The Alcomy experience promises a magical and memorable touch to any home, office, or event space, embracing the philosophy of “Farm to Glass, Flaired with Class.”

DRINK SEGMENT #1: “FauxLoma” (A non-alcoholic version of the Mexican classic Paloma cocktail)

2 oz. Zero Proof Tequila, infused with lemongrass and Thai chile

1 oz. Organic agave nectar

1 oz. Fresh lime juice

5-6 Fresh grapefruit segments

5-6 Fresh basil leaves

2 dashes Himalayan pink salt

Splash Grapefruit seltzer

Garnish: Dehydrated lime, fresh basil

Add the fresh grapefruit, agave, basil and lime juice to a cocktail shaker and muddle for about 20 seconds. Add the rest of the ingredients and ice and shake vigorously for another 20 seconds until well emulsified and chilled. Double strain over ice. Add a splash of grapefruit or regular seltzer. Garnish with a dehydrated lime and fresh basil.

DRINK SEGMENT #2: “Chai Wallah”

2 oz. Drumshanbo Gunpowder Irish Gin

1 oz. Spiced chai simple syrup

1 oz. Fresh lemon juice

3/4 oz. Liquid turmeric

2-3 sprigs Fresh thyme

Splash Ash & Elm Marigold Chai Cider

Add all the ingredients but the cider to a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake vigorously for about 30 seconds until fully emulsified and frothy. Strain over ice in a Collins glass. Top with a splash of Marigold Chai Hard Cider. Garnish with fresh marigolds and thyme.