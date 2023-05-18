Actress Stephanie Beatriz named Indy 500 grand marshal

US actress Stephanie Beatriz attends the 94th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 27, 2022. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Acclaimed movie, television, and stage actress Stephanie Beatriz will serve as grand marshal for the 2023 Indianapolis 500.

As grand marshal, Beatriz will give the traditional command for drivers to start their cars during pre-race ceremonies and walk the Indy 500 red carpet.

Beatriz recently starred as “Mirabel” in Disney and Lin-Manuel Miranda’s hit film “Encanto,” which won Best Animated Feature at the 94th Academy Awards. She and her castmates performed the movie’s hit song, “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” during the award show.

Fans may also recognize Beatriz from her time playing fan favorite “Detective Rosa Diaz” on “Brooklyn 99,” her role as “Carla” in the film adaption of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s musical “In the Heights,” or from the animated hit films “The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part,” and “Ice Age: Collision Course.”

Beatriz, who recently reprised her role as “Mirabel” on stage in a live performance at the Hollywood Bowl, lives in Los Angeles with her husband and daughter.

The 107th running of the Indianapolis 500 is set for Sunday, May 28.

Tickets to the race and all other Month of May events are available on the IMS website.

Get ready for the Indy 500 by tuning into Episode 4 of “100 Days to Indy” at 9 p.m. Thursday on WISH-TV.

