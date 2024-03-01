Search
Dr. Deanna Reinoso Joins WISH-TV's 'Focus on Food' Launch to Battle Indiana's Hunger Crisis

Get to know Crooked Creek Food Pantry

by: Divine Triplett
Dr. Deanna Reinoso, the president of the CCFP board of directors and the medical director of Eskenazi Health’s social determinants of health, as well as a pediatrician, will be joining the launch event for Focus on Food at Crooked Creek Food Pantry.

This initiative, spearheaded by WISH-TV, is a commitment to addressing food insecurity in the community.

Focus on Food aims to empower healthy living by providing resources, recipes, and information on food issues in Indiana.

With 1 in 9 Hoosiers and 1 in 8 children facing hunger, the program seeks to shed light on problems like food deserts and offer solutions through access to food information, recipes, and community resources.

The brand-new Focus on Food website will feature a variety of recipes tailored to different dietary needs and occasions, encouraging everyone to participate in the cause by visiting wishtv.com/food and watching the ongoing coverage on WISH-TV.

