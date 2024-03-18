Focusing on health and wellness through food

Meghan Sedivy, a registered dietitian (RD) and Health & Wellness Strategy Manager at Fresh Thyme Market joined us in honor of National Nutrition Month.

With her expertise in nutrition and dedication to promoting healthy eating habits, she was able to offer multiple tips and tricks on how you an make healthier food choices.

Her role as a retail registered dietitian allowed her to bridge the gap between consumers and nutritious food options, offering personalized guidance tailored to individual needs.

A recent study highlighted in Forbes underscored the pivotal role of supermarkets in the “Food as Medicine” movement, particularly when registered dietitians like Meghan engage with customers in the retail space.

Her dedication to promoting wellness through education and support exemplified the spirit of the month-long celebration, leaving a lasting impact on those striving to prioritize their health.