ICYMI: Monday’s All Indiana

by: Staff Reports
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We’ve got you covered if you missed even a second of Monday’s All Indiana.

Alexis and McKinzie celebrated International Women’s Day.

Randall Newsome introduced you to Beth Smith, the owner of Simplicity Cold Pressed Juice.

And Oakley’s Bistro brought some Tasty Takeout.

