Basketball stars’ portraits get hang time at downtown gallery

Portraits of basketball stars on display Feb. 2, 2024, at Gallery Forty-Two in downtown Indianapolis were made by local artist Kenneth Hordge, aka FINGERCREATIONS. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A new art exhibit opened Friday at Gallery Forty-Two in downtown Indianapolis.

It features over 30 portraits of basketball legends including NBA greats Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan. The exhibit went up ahead of the upcoming NBA All-Star Game at the nearby Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Feb. 18.

Local artist Kenneth Hordge, aka FINGERCREATIONS, created the portraits.

Hordge is a self-taught artist who uses oil pastels, drywalls, and broken glass to create art using only his fingers. News 8 caught up with Hordge and aksed what it means to him to have his work on display.

“Aw, man, I’m a firm believer that everything happens for a reason. You know, this couldn’t be a more perfect time for me to share my work with the All-Star being here… . That’s so many people here in town coming to look. So, yeah, I’m definitely excited.”

A reception night for the artist will be from 6-9 p.m. Feb. 9 at the gallery at 42 E. Washington St., which is southeast of Monument Circle.