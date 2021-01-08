COVID-19 vaccine scheduling opens for Hoosiers 80 and older; 53,000 sign up by 4 p.m.

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hoosiers 80 and over can now schedule an appointment to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Indiana State Department of Health says information can be found at ourshot.in.gov.

You can select a vaccine site in the county of your choice by clicking here.

Indiana State Department of Health on Friday reported 69 more Hoosier deaths, for a total of 8,251. A total of 552,594 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19.

ISDH says more than 20,000 people scheduled their appointments in the first 90 minutes after registration opened at 9 a.m. By 11:30 a.m., 33,500 Hoosiers had registered. By 4 p.m., more than 53,000 had scheduled appointments.

Hoosiers who would like to register for the vaccine can do so online or by calling 211 or, for additional help, by contacting one of Indiana’s Area Agencies on Aging.

Caregivers or family members of eligible seniors can also make a vaccination appointment on their behalf.

There are 148 vaccine sites in Indiana, including nine in Marion County.

State health officials are asking Hoosiers to be patient as they may encounter wait times due to a high volume of scheduling.

Instructions on how to register

Open this site and pick the county of your choice Pick the specific location where you would like to get vaccinated A pop up will appear at that specific location. Select “Click here to register” A new window pops up. Click “People 80 years or older” Click on the calendar icon and enter your birthdate (punching it in on your keyboard doesn’t work) Click the checkbox under “Eligibility Attestation” Click “Schedule an Appointment” at the bottom You may be placed in a waiting queue If you are not in the waiting queue, you’ll be presented with a long list of locations. The page says “If you work at one of the locations listed below, select it now as your vaccination site.” If you do not work at one of these locations, select “I don’t work at any of the healthcare facilities below. I want to search for a vaccination site by ZIP code.” Scroll to the bottom of the page, select “Yes,” then hit “Schedule a Vaccine” Enter your zip code Again choose the location you prefer Pick your preferred date or choose “Find Next Available Appointment” Pick your time Enter your personal information

With information from the Indiana Department of Health through Jan. 7, 2021, this timeline reflects updated tallies of deaths and positive tests prior to that date.