ISDH: 1,085 new COVID-19 cases; 15 more deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – New COVID-19 data has been released by the Indiana State Department of Health.

ISDH says 1,085 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19. Those tests were recorded on July 26.

A total of 767,409 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19. The deaths happened between July 21 and July 26.

ISDH says 15 additional Hoosiers have died from COVID-19.

A total of 13,552 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. Another 428 “probable” deaths have occurred but a positive test is not on record.

The 7-day positivity rate for unique individuals stands at 13%. The 7-day positivity rate for all tests is 6.3%.

There are currently 735 Hoosiers hospitalized with COVID-19.

A total of 11,164,271 tests have been administered to 3,657,554 Hoosiers.

ISDH says 5,840,826 vaccination doses have been administered to Hoosiers, and 2,930,718 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 734,745 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 194,909,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 4,171,000 deaths.

