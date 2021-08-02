Coronavirus

ISDH: 616 new COVID-19 cases; no deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – New COVID-19 data has been released by the Indiana State Department of Health.

ISDH says 616 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19. Those tests were recorded on Aug. 1

A total of 774,097 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19.

ISDH says no additional Hoosiers have died from COVID-19.

A total of 13,583 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. Another 429 “probable” deaths have occurred but a positive test is not on record.

The 7-day positivity rate for unique individuals stands at 15.2%. The 7-day positivity rate for all tests is 7.5%.

There are currently 902 Hoosiers hospitalized with COVID-19.

A total of 11,270,135 tests have been administered to 3,678,614 Hoosiers.

ISDH says 5,898,773 vaccination doses have been administered to Hoosiers, and 2,954,416 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 736,788 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 198,513,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 4,228,000 deaths.

More information, including interactive graphs, can be found here.