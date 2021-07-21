Coronavirus

ISDH: 731 new COVID-19 cases; 7 more deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – New COVID-19 data has been released by the Indiana State Department of Health.

ISDH says 731 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19. Those tests were recorded between July 10 and July 20.

A total of 762,837 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19.

ISDH says seven additional Hoosier has died from COVID-19. Those deaths were recorded between May 26 and July 16.

A total of 13,536 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. Another 428 “probable” deaths have occurred but a positive test is not on record.

The 7-day positivity rate for unique individuals stands at 6.5%. The 7-day positivity rate for all tests is 5.2%.

There are currently 557 Hoosiers hospitalized with COVID-19.

A total of 11,078,629 tests have been administered to 3,639,990 Hoosiers.

ISDH says 5,786,905 vaccination doses have been administered to Hoosiers, and 2,908,343 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 733,438 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 191,616,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 4,121,000 deaths.

More information, including interactive graphs, can be found here.