ISDH: 754 new COVID-19 cases; 9 more deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – New COVID-19 data has been released by the Indiana State Department of Health.

ISDH says 754 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19. Those tests were recorded on May 15.

A total of 735,462 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19.

ISDH says nine more Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. The deaths occurred between Feb. 14 and May 13.

A total of 13,063 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. Another 417 “probable” deaths have occurred but a positive test is not on record.

The 7-day positivity rate for unique individuals stands at 11.8%. The 7-day positivity rate for all tests is 5.0%.

There are currently 810 Hoosiers hospitalized with COVID-19.

A total of 10,184,473 tests have been administered to 3,452,232 Hoosiers.

ISDH says 4,808,030 vaccination doses have been administered to Hoosiers, and 2,299,256 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 698,193 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 162,607,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 3,371,000 deaths.

