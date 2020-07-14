ISDH: More than 660 new COVID-19 cases, 13 more deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – On Tuesday, the Indiana State Department of Health announced 662 new COVID-19 cases and 13 additional deaths.

The new COVID-19 cases are from July 12 and July 13 while the newly reported deaths are from between July 3 and July 13.

In total, there are 52,685 new COVID-19 cases and 2,582 deaths related to the virus in Indiana.

According to the department, there have been 578,409 tests administered in the state.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 13,135,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 7,294,000 recoveries and more than 573,000 deaths.

With updated information from the Indiana Department of Health on July 13, this timeline reflects updated tallies of deaths and positive tests prior to that date.