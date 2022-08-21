Crime Watch 8

1 dies in stabbing on city’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person is dead after a shooting on the city’s east side early Sunday morning, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Around 5 a.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of Redbrook Court is where the stabbing occurred, near 10th Street and Mittehoeffer, police say.

A man was found fatally injured outside a vehicle, IMPD said Sunday afternoon.

The man’s death was initially reported as a shooting, however, on Sunday night, IMPD said further investigation revealed the person died of injuries from stab wounds.