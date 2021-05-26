Crime Watch 8

2 juveniles shot on city’s northeast side

Scene of a shooting on the northeast side. (WISH Photo/Matthew Lester)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Two juveniles were shot on the city’s northeast side Wednesday morning, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Before 2 a.m., officers were called to the 9700 block of East 42nd Street for a report of a person shot.

After arriving on the scene, officers determined that a 4-year-old and a 14-year-old had both been hit by shots originating from outside the residence.

Police said 4-year-old has been transported to hospital after being shot in the leg. The 14-year-old, police said, was grazed by a bullet.

No information on a possible suspect has been released.