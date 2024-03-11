Coroner: Man critically injured in Mass Ave hit-and-run dies
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man who was critically injured in a hit-a-run in downtown Indianapolis early Saturday morning has died.
The Marion County Coroner’s Office identified the man as 27-year-old Brandon Breedlove.
Breedlove was one of three people hit by a car at the corner of College and Massachusetts avenues around 2 a.m. Saturday.
The two other victims were last said to be in stable condition.
The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said Sunday night at 27-year-old Salvador Banales was taken into custody for his connection to the crash.
Formal charges with the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office were pending.
