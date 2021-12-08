Crime Watch 8

Delphi murders’ investigation examines fake social media account

PERU, Ind. (WISH) — WISH-TV continues its coverage on the major developments surrounding the murders of Abby Williams and Libby German.

News 8 was the first to find the court documents that connect Kegan Anthony Kline to a social media account named “anthony_shots,” used to solicit young girls. That is the same account Indiana State Police said they discovered while investigating the murders.

Kline has been in jail for more than a year in Peru in Miami County.

However, after asking several people, no one wanted to talk on camera about the case.

Police investigating the murders of teenagers Abigail “Abby” Williams and Liberty “Libby” German near Delphi in February 2017 say the fictitious profile used photos in 2016 and 2017 of a male model. The model is not a person of interest in the investigation, but investigators want to identify the person who created the fictitious social media accounts on Snapchat, Instagram and other social media sites, said a news release issued Monday night by Indiana State Police.

The creator of the “anthony_shots” profile portrays himself “as being extremely wealthy and owning numerous sports cars,” the release said. “The creator of the fictitious profile used this information while communicating with juvenile females to solicit nude images, obtain their addresses, and attempt to meet them.”

Abigail, 13, and Libby, 14, went out on the Monon High Bridge trail near Delphi for a walk on Feb. 13, 2017, and what happened next is mostly a mystery. The next day, their bodies were found nearby.

Photos used in the fictitious profile were shared Monday night by state police. Those photos were part of a YouTube video released by state police, which is investigating the case with the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office.

Also on Wednesday, News 8 went to the home where state police served a search warrant on Kegan Anthony Kline and his father in February 2017. No one answered the door at the home on Wednesday.

That search warrant was served just 12 days after Abby and Libby were murdered.

That night during a polygraph test, police said, Kline admitted using a fake social media account with the name “anthony_shots” to get more than 100 sexual pictures and videos of underage girls.

Kline faces 30 counts including child porn and child solicitation in Miami County

News 8 received a statement from Kline’s attorney Wednesday.

“I am not sure if Mr. Kline is willing to give a statement to you at this time. “As I have stated to other individuals, please keep in mind that Mr. Kline is innocent unless he is proven guilty. And after reviewing the social media posts about Mr. Kline, I would also like to remind people to refrain from jumping to conclusions about Mr. Kline, as Mr. Kline has not been charged with a crime relating to the recent reports. “My staff and I extend our deepest condolences to Abigail Williams and Liberty German and their respective families.” Andrew A. Achey & Rhett C. Lee, attorneys for Kegan Anthony Kline

A woman also told News 8’s Demie Johnson she received several messages from Kline’s personal account. She asked us not to use her name but said the interactions happened before 2017 and added they became so disturbing, she eventually blocked Kline on social media. She told News 8 she is sharing her story with police.

Anyone with information was asked to contact abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com or 765-822-3535, and provide as much information as possible, such as when and how you communicated with “anthony_shots,” what social media apps were used, and if “anthony_shots” attempted to meet you or get your address. “If you have saved images or conversations with the anthony_shots profile, please attach them to your email,” the release said.

Timeline of events