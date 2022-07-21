Crime Watch 8

Docs: Child witnesses father’s fatal shooting while being dropped off by mother

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man has been charged after being accused of fatally shooting a man in front of his child.

Tymani Johnson, 23, faces charges of murder and unlawful carrying of a firearm with a prior felony conviction. Investigators believe he killed 38-year-old Micah Anderson as the mother of Anderson’s child was dropping the child off.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called to the 1800 block of Brookside Avenue just before 5 p.m. on July 14. IMPD officers arrived to find Anderson in the street, bleeding from a gunshot wound to the chest. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Witnesses told police that Anderson and the child’s mother began arguing before hearing a gunshot and the mother’s Jeep speeding off. Inside of the mother’s Jeep was a man in the passenger seat.

With the assistance of the Department of Child Services, IMPD investigators asked the child what he had seen. The child told police that his mother’s boyfriend had shot his father.

Later that night, Indiana State Police stopped the Jeep on I-70 in Vigo County. Investigators say Johnson, the mother and another woman were in the vehicle. Police also say Johnson lied about his first name, according to court documents. Investigators believe the group were headed to Houston.

Johnson was also wanted on an unrelated warrant.

Johnson has an initial hearing on Friday.