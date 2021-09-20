Crime Watch 8

Docs: Fingerprint on scene helps IMPD arrest serial rapist

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A fingerprint discovered at a crime scene helped police arrest a man accused of breaking into homes in Indianapolis and Lawrence and raping eight victims since 2020.

Court documents acquired by News 8 show how the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department connected 37-year-old Darrell Goodlow to the crimes.

IMPD announced Goodlow’s arrest on Friday.

Addresses in the court documents are partially redacted.

The first case connected to Goodlow occurred on Aug. 1, 2020. A woman told IMPD investigators she was raped inside her home that morning. IMPD developed a DNA profile following this case.

The next case happened two months later on Oct. 1, 2020. Three victims told officers that they were raped inside their home. The victims also said that the suspect killed their dog.

In early 2021, the Lawrence Police Department began investigating after a Lawrence woman said she was also raped inside of her home on Feb. 13.

News 8 spoke with Lawrence Police Deputy Chief Gary Woodruff at the time. Woodruff said the suspect passed himself off as a utility worker in order to gain entry to the house.

“They identified themselves as working for a utility company. They were dressed in utility worker garb including a helmet and goggles and a traffic safety vest and a medical style mask,” Woodruff told News 8’s Sierra Hignite.

Another woman was raped on June 6. She told IMPD officers that her attacker threatened to kill her.

In mid-June, IMPD warned of a serial sexual assaulter in the area.

“I believe there is going to be evidence that connects him to all of these, and I think when we finally do catch him, I think that is going to be the thing that gets him convicted,” IMPD Police Chief Randal Taylor told Hignite.

On June 28, another victim said her life was also threatened. She said her attacker was armed with a knife.

On Sept. 8, another woman was attacked inside her home. She said her attacker also threatened to kill her. IMPD officers were able to recover a fingerprint from this scene. The identification on the print came back to Goodlow, according to IMPD.

A search warrant was granted and a swab was obtained from Goodlow. Court documents claim that the DNA profile matches the profile of the suspect from all these prior rape investigations.

IMPD is expected to release more information during a press conference on Tuesday morning.

A mugshot has not yet been provided.

Goodlow is due in court on Thursday morning.

Court documents acquired by News 8 show Goodlow facing eight counts of rape and one count of killing a domestic animal. His bond has been set at $200,000 cash.