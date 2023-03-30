IMPD identify suspect from 38th Street shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has identified the suspect from the 38th Street shooting on Wednesday as 33-year-old Michael Barnes.

Barnes was involved in a crash at West 56th Street and Georgetown Road. He carjacked a black four-door impala and left the scene. Police found the Impala at West 62nd Street and Cooper Road and Barnes led police on a pursuit that ended at the I-65 on-ramp for West Kessler Boulevard North Drive.

Barnes got out of the vehicle with a gun and turned toward police, who shot and struck him.

Barnes was placed under arrest for a probation violation warrant out of Grant County. This violation was from a 2018 case where Barnes was convicted of unlawful possession of a firearm by serious violent felon, 2 charges of possession of a narcotic drug possession, possession of methamphetamine, theft, and possession of marijuana.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will determine the charges for Barnes after Wednesday’s events.