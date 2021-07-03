Crime Watch 8

Man in mid-20s shot inside Castleton Square mall

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man in his mid-20s was stable after being shot Friday night inside Castleton Square mall, police said.

Emergency medical crews were the first called about 7:25 p.m. Friday to an unsafe gunshot scene at the mall, 6020 E. 82nd St.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department about 3 minutes later received a report of a person shot coming to Community North Hospital, which is near the mall at 7150 Clearvista Drive. IMPD later determined the victim at the hospital was connected to the shooting inside the mall.

IMPD Officer Genae Cook said in a news briefing that the shooting happened inside the mall near the south entrance. A map of the mall shows stores near that entrance include the Forever 21, H&M and Express clothing shops; Sally’s Beauty Supply; and the Foot Locker and Skechers shoe retailers.

Cook also said the victim’s injuries were not believed to be life-threatening. The shooting was not believed to be random. No suspects are in custody. Police on Friday night were still trying figure out what led to the shooting.

Law-enforcement officers from IMPD and the Marion County Sheriff’s Office who were off-duty and working at the mall went from store to store after the shooting to secure the area and escort people safely. The mall was closed after the shooting.

An attempt by News 8 to reach Simon Property Group by email after-hours for a statement were unsuccessful.

The shooting was one of five over five hours in Indianapolis on Friday afternoon and evening. Two people died in other shootings.

Video below is from an IMPD news briefing at Castleton Square mall. App users can go online to see it.