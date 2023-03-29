Suspect in police shooting taken into custody

DANA, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana State Police officers say a suspect in a shooting that injured a police officer was taken into custody Monday.

Justin Henry, 46, of Urbana, Illinois, is facing charges of attempted murder for a shooting on Feb. 24 that injured a police officer.

According to officers, the shooting took place after 7 p.m. near Dana, Indiana, which is two hours west of Indianapolis, right on the Illinois border.

Investigators say that officers pursued Henry after he failed to stop for a traffic violation. Once Henry’s vehicle came to a stop near a house in Dana, Henry stepped out of the vehicle and began shooting at the officers, shooting and injuring a deputy with the Vermillion County Sheriff’s Department.

Officers continued their pursuit of Henry until Henry stole a farm truck, driving the vehicle toward the officers. Police fired at the truck and struck Henry.

Both the deputy and Henry were taken to an area hospital and treated for their wounds. Henry was later transported to an Indianapolis hospital for further treatment.

Henry was released from the hospital Monday and was being held at the Vermillion County Jail without bond. An initial hearing was scheduled for Wednesday.