Delphi murders: Indiana police expand search for ‘anthony_shots’ account

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — The fake “anthony_shots” social media account uncovered during the investigation of a 2017 double murder of two girls near Delphi may also have been used on another platform, Indiana State Police said Monday.

They’re now looking for anyone that communicated with the “anthony_shots” account on Yellow, which is currently known as Yubo.

State police on Dec. 6 said “anthony_shots” used Snapchat and Instagram. They’ve said the person behind the account used it to get personal information, including nude photos and personal addresses, from girls.

Police have made no arrests in the murders Abigail “Abby” Williams and Liberty “Libby” German. The girls — Abby was 13; Lilly was 14 — were found murdered Feb. 14, 2017.

However, Kegan Kline, who is charged in Miami County with 30 counts of child pornography and other crimes, is said to have used the “anthony_shots” account. A judge last week canceled the pretrial conference for Kline.

Anyone who communicated with the “anthony_shots” profile is asked to contact law enforcement at abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com or 765-822-3535.

Below are photos provided by Indiana State Police from the “anthony_shots” account. App users can see the photos online.