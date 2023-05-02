Live election updates

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The polls have closed, and the counting has started after Hoosiers went to the polls Tuesday to select party candidates for November’s general election and to decide on whether to fund school referendums.

Check in with News 8’s live blog Tuesday night for updates.

No results were available by 6:55 p.m. for Indianapolis mayor races or the Indianapolis Public Schools construction referendum.

Carmel GOP mayor

Here are results from the Republican race for Carmel mayor as of 7:15 p.m.: Sue Finkam, 1,165 votes, 39%; Kevin Woody Rider, 944, 31%; and Fred Glynn, 910, 30%.

Westfield GOP mayor

Here are results from the Republican race for Westfield mayor as of 7:15 p.m.: Scott Willis, 1,145 votes, 50%; Jake Gilbert, 948, 38%; and Kristen Burkman, 291, 12%.

Zionsville GOP mayor

Here are results from the Republican race for Zionsville mayor as of 7:15 p.m.: John Stehr, 1,452 votes, 55%; and Jane Burgess, 1,170, 45%.

Marion County turnout

Marion County Election Board said 78,237 voters cast ballots in the election. A total of 15,566 voted before Tuesday.