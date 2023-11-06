Search
Guess what’s back, back again at McDonald’s

McDonald's McRib sandwich. (Provided Photo/McDonald's)
by: Gregg Montgomery
(WISH) — The McRib will return to menus Saturday in Indiana and southwest Michigan, McDonald’s announced Monday.

The seasoned, boneless pork patty with BBQ sauce, slivered onions and dill pickles on a bun will be back “for a limited time,” says a news release from McDonald’s spokesman Spencer Wheelock. The release has no word on how much the sandwich will cost.

The McRib debuted in the United States in 1981 as a limited-time item in the Kansas City area. Its reappeared multiple times on the McDonald’s menu through the years.

The 520-calorie sandwich and plus McRib merchandise last appeared on menus a year ago as a “farewell tour,” with promoters noting it would not be sold again nationally for a while after November 2022.

In 2020, Indiana pork producers celebrated the sandwich’s return. In 2018, the McDonald’s system purchased more than $34 million worth of products from Indiana farmers, including 4.5 million pounds of pork, the restaurant and the Indiana Department of Agriculture reported.

