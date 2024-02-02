Delphi murders defense team seeks delay in contempt hearing

Richard Allen is charged with the February 2017 murders of 13-year-old Abigail “Abby” Williams and 14-year-old Liberty “Libby” German near the Monon High Bridge in Delphi. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Delphi murders defense team wants the judge in the case to delay a hearing on contempt of court allegations.

Attorneys for Richard Allen filed that motion Friday morning.

Allen, 51, of Delphi, was arrested on Oct. 28, 2022, for the February 2017 murders of 13-year-old Abigail “Abby” Williams and 14-year-old Liberty “Libby” German near the Monon High Bridge in Delphi.

They’re asking Special Judge Frances Gull to reschedule a hearing set on accusations by prosecutors that attorneys Andrew Baldwin and Bradley Rozzi committed contempt of court.

The hearing is currently set for Monday, Feb. 12.

Prosecutors allege the attorneys, who were Allen’s original defense team, violated court rules by issuing a press release on the case days after Allen’s arrest, and through a leak of crime scene evidence linked back to their office.

In Friday’s motion, Rozzi argued the judge and prosecutors never consulted the defense on a hearing date, and that he will be out of state on personal matters that day.

He also claimed the date will not give the defense team enough time to prepare for the hearing.

Rozzi also argued that Judge Gull shouldn’t hear the allegations at all until after hearing a defense request that she be disqualified from the Allen trial.

The defense argues that her rulings show a bias against Allen and his attorneys, and that allowing her to remain on the case will raise serious questions as to whether Allen is getting a fair trial.

Baldwin and Rozzi returned to Allen’s legal team less than a month ago; the Indiana Supreme Court reinstated the pair as Allen’s court-appointed counsel on Jan. 18.

Allen’s trial is set to begin in October.

Related Coverage