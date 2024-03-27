New attorney joins defense team in Delphi murders case

Richard Allen is charged with the February 2017 murders of 13-year-old Abigail “Abby” Williams and 14-year-old Liberty “Libby” German near the Monon High Bridge in Delphi. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A new attorney has joined the defense team in the Delphi murders case.

A filing submitted Wednesday morning says defense attorney Jennifer Auger will join the team of attorneys for Delphi murders suspect Richard Allen in a limited capacity.

Court documents say she will assist Allen’s attorneys with “matters related to the service of process and future depositions of FBI agents associated with the investigation.” Auger will also assist the team with digital forensic issues surrounding the case.

Allen’s attorneys filed a separate request Wednesday which asked for help from the Court to reimburse Auger for legal services rendered on behalf of Allen.

Allen, 51, of Delphi, was arrested on Oct. 28, 2022, for the February 2017 murders of 13-year-old Abigail “Abby” Williams and 14-year-old Liberty “Libby” German near the Monon High Bridge in Delphi.

His jury trial was set to begin May 13.