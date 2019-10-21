If you can solve this burglary, you’ll get free BBQ for life

LIZTON, Ind. (WISH) — A restaurant owner is offering free BBQ to the person who solves a burglary at the restaurant.

Rob Ecker, owner of Rusted Silo Southern BBQ & Brewhouse in Lizton, said the restaurant was broken in to overnight Friday.

He says the suspect or suspects used a crowbar to open the front door, unscrewed the lights in the dining area so they wouldn’t be seen and took an undetermined amount of cash from the register.

A 100-year-old cash register was destroyed in the process.

If you have information, Ecker can be reached at 317-994-6145.