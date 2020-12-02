IMPD investigating homicide on near north side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A homicide investigation is underway following a Saturday morning shooting, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

On Nov. 28, just before 9 a.m., officers responded to the 100 block of West 34th Street for a report of shots fired.

Once on the scene, IMPD said officers found a man who had been shot.

The victim was transported to the a nearby hospital in critical condition. However, police said that the victim passed away from his injuries on Dec. 1.

No victim or suspect information has been released.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact IMPD at 317-327-3475.