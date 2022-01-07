Indiana News

$1M Powerball winning ticket sold in Indiana

FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2021 file photo, blank forms for the Powerball lottery sit in a bin at a local grocery store, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

CROWN POINT, Ind. (WISH) — A $1 million Powerball winning ticket was sold in Indiana Wednesday night, the Hoosier Lottery confirmed Friday.

The ticket, which matched all five numbers and only missed the Powerball, was purchased at a Family Express located in the 8000 block of East 109th Avenue in Crown Point.

According to the Hoosier Lottery, the odds of winning $1 million are one in 11,688,054.

A $50,000 winning ticket was also purchased in Indiana on Wednesday in Milford at a Friendly Express Mart located in the 300 block of West Emeline Street.

That same night, the $632.6 million Powerball estimated jackpot was won on two tickets sold in California and Wisconsin — that’s the seventh largest jackpot in the American lottery game’s history. The odds of hitting the jackpot are one in 292,201,338.

The estimated Powerball jackpot for Saturday is $20 million.