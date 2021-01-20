Indiana News

Indiana casino executive fighting state over ouster order

Hard Rock International has proposed a casino in Gary, Indiana. (Image Provided/Spectacle Entertainment)
by: Associated Press
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A longtime heavyweight in Indiana’s gambling industry is fighting attempts by state regulators aimed at forcing him to give up ownership in a Lake Michigan casino and a $300 million new casino project in Gary.

A lawsuit filed by former Spectacle Entertainment CEO Rod Ratcliff in Lake County argues the Indiana Gaming Commission wrongly acted against him without allowing a fair hearing on allegations that he had violated state orders by continuing to exert control over the company.

The commission’s action last month against Ratcliff followed the federal indictment of a business partner on allegations of making illegal campaign contributions.

Ratcliff resigned from Spectacle in June.

© 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Travel to New York City during COVID-19: What you need to know before you go

Coronavirus /

Warmer and breezy Thursday

Weather Blog /

Dry January drink recipes with health benefits, Chicken Tikka Masala recipe

Indy Style /

Woman inspires nurses to triple their income, start their own businesses

Indy Style /


 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

Copyright 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.