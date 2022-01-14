Indiana News

Indiana Senate leader pulls bill to regulate teaching of social justice issues

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Republican senator on Friday announced he’s dropped his bills calling for regulation of how to teach social justice issues in Indiana classrooms.

Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray of Martinsville put out a news release: “Members of the Senate continued to work on Senate Bill 167, but have determined there is no path forward for it and it will not be considered.”

State Rep. Tony Cook, a Cicero Republican, has not pulled his similar bill, House Bill 1134, however. The bill could be voted on by the full House as early as next week.

Another state representative, Rep. Ed Delaney, a Democrat from Indianapolis, put out this release shortly after Bray’s: “Members of the House continued to work on House Bill 1134, but should agree there is no path forward and bury it.”

The House bill, which could be voted on by the full House next week, has brought contentious hearings to the Statehouse.

In a near-party line vote Wednesday morning, the House Education Committee approved House Bill 1134. It would place limits on what topics teachers address in class and how they do so. Among other things, students could not be taught that they are responsible for past injustices committed by people who share their race, ethnicity, national origin or political affiliation, nor could they be taught concepts such as meritocracy were developed as tools of oppression.

The bill allows for the teaching of past injustices, including by groups whose goals directly contradict the values expressed in the U.S. Constitution. This last provision was added Wednesday morning following nationwide controversy over remarks by Sen. Scott Baldwin, a Republican from Noblesville, that teachers should be neutral in teaching about Nazism.

Baldwin later apologized and said he should have chosen his words differently.

The provision sparked a debate between bill sponsor Republican Rep. Tony Cook, from Cicero, and Democratic Rep. Vernon Smith, from Gary — both experienced educators — over the teaching of racism. Cook, a former high school history teacher and principal, said he always gave his students the facts about incidents such as the Tulsa Massacre, the Wounded Knee Massacre and Jim Crow laws.

“Facts is different than theory, and that’s where I’m going with this: teach the facts. The facts will talk to the students,” Cook said. “What we’re trying to caution against is bringing in my own feelings.”

Statement