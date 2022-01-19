Indiana News

Terre Haute man charged with murder of detective Greg Ferency

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WISH) — A Terre Haute man on Wednesday was formally charged with the murder of detective Greg Ferency, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Shane Meehan, 45, is charged with murder a federal officer, attempted arson of federal property and using a firearm during a crime of violence causing death.

Ferency, a 30-year veteran with the Terre Haute police, was shot and killed at the FBI Indianapolis Resident Agency in Terre Haute on July 7, 2021.

According to court documents, Meehan drove his truck to the gate of the FBI building, got out, and threw a Molotov cocktail at the building. Ferency walked out of the building soon after and was shot by Meehan.

The charges against Meehan carry the potential for the death penalty or life in prison. Attorney General Merrick Garland will review the case before seeking capital punishment.