Celebrate Cinco de Mayo with Agave & Rye

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) –Cinco de Mayo is just around the corner, and if you are looking for a way to enjoy the holiday, an Indianapolis restaurant wants to help.

Agave & Rye, a “modern tequila and bourbon hall,” is located on 336 S. Delaware St.

The restaurant serves tacos and other Mexican dishes along with scratch-made margaritas and craft cocktails. Guests can also choose a drink from Agave & Rye’s large bourbon collection or have dinner on the outdoor patio that’s open all year long.

Agave & Rye manager Ben Neyman says guests should pair a drink with their meal.

“Our restaurant is a great place to come in (and) grab a quick drink or tacos. All of our tacos go well with margaritas. Almost anything you find on the menu, you can find a margarita on the menu to match it,.”

Neyman says Agave & Rye is a “modern take on a typical Mexican restaurant,” but the decor is what sets it apart.

“It’s covered from ceiling to floor with graffiti. All of our statues are covered in graffiti and it’s got these awesome chandeliers. I think what really piques peoples interest is the free arcade that we have.”

Agave & Rye’s commitment to crafting epic food with high-quality ingredients and unique flavors has made it a must-visit destination for many.

“Everybody is always in a great mood. Everybody’s ready to come in to do epic stuff,” explained Neyman.

Learn more about the restaurant or make a reservation at www.agaveandrye.com.

For the latest updates, be sure to follow them on social media @agaveandrye.