Indiana State Fair reveals 2023 Taste of the Fair winners

An aerial view of guests at the Indiana State Fair. The votes are in! Hoosiers have selected the No. 1 food item at the 2023 Indiana State Fair. (Provided Photo/Indiana State Fair)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The votes are in! Hoosiers have selected the No. 1 food item at the 2023 Indiana State Fair.

This year’s “Taste of the Fair” competition was filled with tasty contenders, ranging from Flaming Hot Cheeto Corn in a Cup (Wilson Concessions) to the Gimme S’more Bourbon Shake (Urick Concessions) and everything in between.

Hoosier fairgoers were asked to vote for their favorite dish. State fair officials tallied up the votes and revealed the top three winners on Friday.

And the winners are…

1st Place: Street Corn Pizza (Swain’s PIzza on a Stick)

There’s more than corn in Indiana — there’s also Sweet Corn Pizza!

This dish features fresh dough topped with a homemade white sauce, sprinkled with mozzarella and Parmesan cheeses, finished off with fire-roasted corn, chili lime seasoning, and cilantro, then baked to perfection.

2nd Place: Buffalo Pork-n-Mac (Nitro Hog)

What could be better than macaroni and cheese? A bowl of homemade mac-n-cheese with pulled pork, buffalo sauce, and ranch dressing drizzled on top.

3rd Place: Pepperoni Pizza Pretzel (Wilson Concessions)

The third-place finisher is pizza with twist — literally! It’s a jumbo pretzel with pizza sauce, pepperoni, mozzarella cheese, and Parmesan cheese.

The Indiana State Fair runs through Sunday, Aug. 21. You can see the schedule here.

General admission tickets are $11 each, and one-day parking passes are $8 each.