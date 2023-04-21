Investigators seeking former employees of Richmond plastics warehouse
RICHMOND, Ind. (WISH) — Investigators with the Indiana State Fire Marshal are asking to speak with any recent or former employees of the My Way Trading Warehouse, which was recently destroyed by fire and forced evacuations of parts of Richmond.
RELATED: Large industrial fire leads to evacuation in Richmond
RELATED: Mayor: Richmond industrial fire extinguished
RELATED: EPA testing harmful substances in air at Richmond fire site
RELATED: Evacuation order lifted after Richmond industrial fire
The 14-acre warehouse caught fire on April 11 and burned for several days, causing an evacuation of Richmond in an half-mile radius. Schools were cancelled for several days while environmental experts tested the air quality in the area.
Tests revealed asbestos in some of the debris. The debris was found several miles away from the fire site, including parts of Ohio. Investigators have not determined the cause of the fire yet.
Recent and former employees of the My Way Trading Warehouse are asked to contact Investigator Ross Keasling at 317-509-0381 or email at rkeasling@dhs.in.gov.