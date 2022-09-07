Local

Missing 69-year-old man from Danville found alive in cornfield

A photo of 69-year-old Charles Adkins, of Danville, for whom a Silver Alert was issued on Monday, September 5. (Provided Photo/Indiana State Police)

DANVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A 69-year-old man from Danville who was reported missing on Monday was found alive Wednesday in a cornfield near his home, the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement.

Charles Adkins went missing at around 7:30 p.m. Monday, prompting police to issue a statewide Silver Alert.

Local law enforcement called Tuesday for volunteers to help search for Adkins beginning at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

At noon, searchers found Adkins walking in a cornfield near County Road 250 North, approximately one mile south of his home, the sheriff’s department said.

Adkins did not appear to be injured, but he was taken to a local hospital as a precaution.

“Through the use of drones, helicopters, side-by-side UTVs, and horseback, from surrounding agencies and citizen volunteers, this was the happy conclusion we had hoped for,” the sheriff’s department said. “Working as a team, we were able to provide the service expected of us from the citizens of our communities.”

Police canceled the Silver Alert for Adkins just before 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.