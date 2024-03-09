Muncie woman convicted of dealing controlled substance causing death

Cynthia Crane, 37, of Muncie. Crane was convicted on multiple drug charges, including dealing that resulted in the death of a woman in 2020. (Provided Photo/Delaware County Prosecutor's Office)

MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — A Delaware County woman was convicted of dealing a controlled substance that caused the death of a woman in 2020.

The Delaware County Prosecutor’s Office announced the conviction Friday.

Cynthia Crane, 37, was convicted on charges of dealing a controlled substance that resulted in death, conspiracy to deal narcotics, and conspiracy to deal narcotics.

A probable cause affidavit obtained by News 8 says on Nov. 28, 2020, Eaton Police Department officers were called to a home in the 300 block of East Jefferson Street in Eaton around 11:23 p.m. after receiving a 911 call from a woman who said her daughter was unconscious and not breathing.

When officers arrived, they found the daughter, Jennifer Thomas, slumped over a desk in her bedroom. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy of Thomas determined her cause of death to be drug intoxication from mixing amphetamine, methamphetamine, fentanyl, and benzodiazepines.

Investigators searched two cell phones belonging to Thomas, and found text messages between Thomas and Curtis Atkinson, Crane’s boyfriend. The two arranged a narcotics sale at the hotel where Atkinson and Crane were staying.

On Dec. 18, 2020, officers spoke with Crane about Thomas’ death and the drug deal. During the interview, court documents say Crane admitted to having sold drugs to Thomas in the past, and said she and her boyfriend sold narcotics.

Crane also took full responsibility for the death, adding that “she was the one to blame.”

Crane was arrested for the death on Dec. 31, 2020. Police say at the time of the arrest, they found a baggie of heroin in her possession. Investigators also found multiple text conversations on Crane’s phone discussing drug sales.

Crane’s sentencing was set for April 12.