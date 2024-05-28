National Hamburger Day deals: Where to score big on your favorite burgers

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — National Hamburger Day is upon us, and burger enthusiasts have plenty to be excited about. From juicy patties to irresistible deals, several popular chains are offering fantastic promotions on Tuesday. Here’s a roundup of the best burger deals to help you celebrate in style.

Arby’s

May 27 – June 2: Reward members can enjoy 50% off any burger when ordering online or through the chain’s app.

Bar Louie

May 28: Rewards members can earn triple points on craft burgers. Non-members can register by 7 p.m. on May 28 to take advantage of this offer.

Buffalo Wild Wings

May 28: Rewards members can get one free burger with the purchase of another while dining in, ordering takeout, or delivery.

BurgerFi

May 28: Purchase a Coca-Cola Freestyle drink to get a BurgerFi Burger for $3. This offer is valid for dine-in guests at participating locations who mention the deal at the register.

Burger King

May 28: Spend $0.70 or more at Burger King to receive a free hamburger.

Dairy Queen

May 27 – June 2: Rewards members who buy a Signature Stackburger can get a second one (of equal or lesser value) for $0.99. This offer is valid at participating locations and limited to one deal per order, per person.

Grubhub

Throughout May: Grubhub+ members can enjoy several deals:

Wendy’s: Free Baconator when you spend $25 or more.

Free Baconator when you spend $25 or more. Buffalo Wild Wings: Buy one, get one offer on wings when you spend $20 or more.

Buy one, get one offer on wings when you spend $20 or more. Jersey Mike’s: 50% off its Original Italian Sandwich when you spend $25 or more.

50% off its Original Italian Sandwich when you spend $25 or more. CVS: 25% off when you spend $30 or more (up to $15 off).

25% off when you spend $30 or more (up to $15 off). Panera Bread: 20% off when you spend $25 or more (up to $8 off).

20% off when you spend $25 or more (up to $8 off). Papa Johns: $5 off when you spend $25 or more.

Jack in the Box

May 28: Customers can get a free Jumbo Jack with a $1 order.

Kona Grill

May 28: Enjoy various burger deals:

Bacon Cheeseburger for $15

Takeout and delivery cheeseburger for $9.99

Double Stacked KG Cheeseburger for $20

Steakhouse Burger for $25

Omaha Steaks

May 28: Celebrate with these offers:

Perfect Burger Pack for $79.99

Four free Omaha Steaks Burgers with shipments over $149

50% off any Omaha Steaks Burgers with the purchase of other items

Outback Steakhouse

May 28 – 30: Customers can enjoy $10 burgers.

Smashburger

May 28: Classic single Smashburgers will be $5. The offer is valid in-store and online at all corporate and participating franchise locations using the code CLASSIC24.

Smokey Bones

May 28: Buy a $2.99 soft drink or alcoholic beverage and get a cheeseburger with a regular side for $6.49 while supplies last.

Wahlburgers

May 28: Participating locations are offering 50% off any adult Brothers’ Choice Burger in-store and online. The offer is limited to one per customer, cannot be combined with other discounts, and isn’t valid on third-party delivery services.

Wendy’s

May 28: Customers can get a Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger for one cent at participating locations with a purchase on the chain’s app or website.

Take advantage of these mouth-watering deals and celebrate National Hamburger Day with your favorite burgers from these popular chains!

**Offers are only valid at participating locations**