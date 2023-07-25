Westbound I-465 to reopen Thursday morning

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Westbound I-465 on the southwest side of Indianapolis will open two days ahead of schedule.

Crews expect to reopen all lanes and ramps along the interstate before the Thursday morning rush, the Indiana Department of Transportation said Monday.

All westbound lanes between I-65 and I-70 were closed on July 7 so crews could place bridge deck overlays, upgrade road surfaces, and improve drainage structures. It’s the same type of work done in June when the eastbound lanes of I-465 were closed.

INDOT initially expected the interstate to reopen on Saturday, July 29.

Starting Wednesday night, road crews will lift the closure and allow traffic to return to its temporary configuration consisting of three travel lanes. Concrete barriers will remain on both shoulders to protect crews working nearby.

Drivers traveling on eastbound I-465 should watch for trucks entering and exiting the interstate as work continues on the future interchange connecting I-69 to I-465, INDOT says.

There will be nightly paving operations on Harding Street under I-465 this week, according to INDOT. Crews will be replacing pavement that was removed for bridge work.

The work along I-465 is part of an effort to expand I-465 to four lanes by the end of 2024 as part of the larger “I-69 Finish Line” project that will connect Indianapolis and Evansville.

