Which schools will be highlighted on ‘The Zone’ this Friday?

The logo for WISH-TV's "The Zone," a Friday night special highlighting all the action from high school basketball games across central Indiana. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Friday at 11:08 p.m., WISH-TV’s high school basketball show, “The Zone,” will air highlights from the top games around central Indiana.

This week, “The Zone” will feature highlights from 10 high school basketball games around the area.

In addition, WISH-TV’s “The Zone” Player of the Week will be recognized.

Last week, Greenwood’s Jake Mosemann was voted “The Zone” Boys Basketball Player of the Week after recording 33 points, 3 rebounds and 2 assists in a win over Plainfield.

You can vote for this week’s “The Zone” Player of the Week by clicking here!

WEEK 10: ‘THE ZONE’ GAMES

Game 1: Arsenal Tech vs. Ben Davis

No. 7 Ben Davis (15-5) hosts its final regular season game before the state title defense begins next week, hosting Tech (14-7).

Game 2: Louisville Trinity vs. Cathedral

Louisville Trinity (Ky.) makes the 2-hour trek up I-65 to take on No. 8 Cathedral.

Game 3: Brebeuf vs. Roncalli

Roncalli (12-8) draws the tall task of slowing down 3A No. 2 Brebeuf (14-5). The Braves were trailing Heritage Christian by 15 heading into the fourth quarter last Friday night but managed to score 55 points in the fourth quarter and OT to complete the comeback.

Game 4: Bishop Chatard vs. Franklin Central

The 10-13 Flashes of Franklin Central host the 9-10 Trojans of Bishop Chatard.

Game 5: New Palestine vs. Greenwood

Star guard Julius Gizzi and New Palestine (18-4) head to Greenwood (7-13) to play the Woodmen.

Game 6: Jennings County vs. Franklin

Micah Davis and the Franklin Grizzly Cubs (15-3) play host to the Jennings County Panthers (10-12).

Game 7: Beech Grove vs. Whiteland

You can count Beech Grove’s wins on one hand (5-16), but one of those wins came against a 15-win Triton Central team last Friday. The Hornets attempt to keep the momentum rolling this Friday in Whiteland (12-10).

Game 8: Tri-West vs. Cardinal Ritter

A ranked Tri-West Bruins squad (16-5) heads to Indy to play Cardinal Ritter (9-12).

Game 9: Waldron vs. Sheridan

Sheridan (11-8) enters Friday night at the tail end of a long week. The Blackhawks will play three games in five days, culminating in a game against Waldron (9-10) on Friday.

Game 10: Hagerstown vs. Eastern Hancock

The Eastern Hancock Royals (10-9) get a home game against the Tigers of Hagerstown (6-11).

RELATED COVERAGE

