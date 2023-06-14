Fifth-round draft pick Daniel Scott placed on IR
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Colts placed fifth-round draft pick Daniel Scott on injured reserve list Wednesday.
Scott tore his ACL on the last day of organized team activities and hasn’t been able to participate in the two days of mandatory minicamp.
The safety was selected in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft after an impressive collegiate career at California. He finished with 207 tackles, seven interceptions, three forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery for the Golden Bears.