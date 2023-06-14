Fifth-round draft pick Daniel Scott placed on IR

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - MAY 06:Indianapolis Colts safety Daniel Scott (31) runs through a drill during the Indianapolis Colts rookie camp practice on May 6, 2023 at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center in Indianapolis, IN. (Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Colts placed fifth-round draft pick Daniel Scott on injured reserve list Wednesday.

Scott tore his ACL on the last day of organized team activities and hasn’t been able to participate in the two days of mandatory minicamp.

The safety was selected in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft after an impressive collegiate career at California. He finished with 207 tackles, seven interceptions, three forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery for the Golden Bears.