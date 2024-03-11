QB Garnder Minshew leaving Indianapolis, signs deal with Raiders
LAS VEGAS (WISH) — Former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Gardner Minshew is the latest free agent quarterback to ink a deal with a new team.
Minshew, who started 13 games for the Colts, is signing a two-year contract with the Las Vegas Raiders, worth up to $25 million with $15 fully guaranteed, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport.
Over the course of the 2023 season, Minshew completed 305 of his 490 passes for 3,305 yards and 15 touchdowns, while throwing nine interceptions.
The Washington State product led Indianapolis to a 7-6 record in his 13 starts after rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson struggled with injuries. Richardson eventually underwent season-ending shoulder surgery on the AC joint in his right shoulder.
In Las Vegas, Minshew is expected to compete with former Purdue Boilermaker Aidan O’Connell for the starting quarterback job for the Raiders.
RELATED COVERAGE
- Colts agree to multiyear deal with DT Grover Stewart
- WR Michael Pittman Jr. confirms 3-year deal with Colts
- NFL Insider: Colts sign LB Zaire Franklin to 3-year, multimillion-dollar extension
For more updates on the Colts throughout the offseason, follow us on X and Facebook.