QB Garnder Minshew leaving Indianapolis, signs deal with Raiders

Indianapolis quarterback Gardner Minshew (10) drops back to pass during the NFL game between the Indianapolis Colts and the Atlanta Falcons on Dec. 24, 2023, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (WISH) — Former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Gardner Minshew is the latest free agent quarterback to ink a deal with a new team.

Minshew, who started 13 games for the Colts, is signing a two-year contract with the Las Vegas Raiders, worth up to $25 million with $15 fully guaranteed, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport.

Over the course of the 2023 season, Minshew completed 305 of his 490 passes for 3,305 yards and 15 touchdowns, while throwing nine interceptions.

The Washington State product led Indianapolis to a 7-6 record in his 13 starts after rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson struggled with injuries. Richardson eventually underwent season-ending shoulder surgery on the AC joint in his right shoulder.

In Las Vegas, Minshew is expected to compete with former Purdue Boilermaker Aidan O’Connell for the starting quarterback job for the Raiders.

RELATED COVERAGE

For more updates on the Colts throughout the offseason, follow us on X and Facebook.