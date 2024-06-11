Meet the 2024 Golden Apple Award Winners before Wednesday’s Grand Finale!
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — WISH-TV is Indiana’s education station, and all year the News 8 team has honored exceptional educators in central Indiana with the Golden Apple Award.
Each Golden Apple Award winner is selected from nominations submitted by students, teachers, and community members. The award comes with a trophy, a school supply shopping spree at Teachers’ Treasures, and a special video featuring students and staff.
All nine winners from the Class of 2024 will be featured in the Golden Apple Award special on WISH-TV at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. The winner will be announced during the live show.
The Grand Finale prize comes with a trophy, a school supply gift from Teachers’ Treasures, and a summer full of fun!
2024 Golden Apple Award winners
- September: Warren Township teacher spends decade helping student
- October: Timeless teacher inspires Lapel students with music for 58 years
- November: Hamilton Southeastern science teacher shows compassion for all students
- December: Shelby County teacher sprints to success
- January: HSE teacher inspires ‘lifelong love of learning
- February: Washington Township’s ‘singing’ teacher helps students process their emotions
- March: Teacher cheers for students on the sidelines and in the classroom
- April: Center Grove teacher fights cancer, teams up with student to write a book
- May: Dancing science teacher gets kids excited about STEM
Click here to see previous Golden Apple Award winners.