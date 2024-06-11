Meet the 2024 Golden Apple Award Winners before Wednesday’s Grand Finale!

WISH-TV is Indiana's education station, and all year the News 8 team has honored exceptional educators in central Indiana with the Golden Apple Award. The winner of the Grand Finale Award for the 2023-24 school year will be revealed live on WISH-TV at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. (WISH graphic)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — WISH-TV is Indiana’s education station, and all year the News 8 team has honored exceptional educators in central Indiana with the Golden Apple Award.

Each Golden Apple Award winner is selected from nominations submitted by students, teachers, and community members. The award comes with a trophy, a school supply shopping spree at Teachers’ Treasures, and a special video featuring students and staff.

All nine winners from the Class of 2024 will be featured in the Golden Apple Award special on WISH-TV at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. The winner will be announced during the live show.

The Grand Finale prize comes with a trophy, a school supply gift from Teachers’ Treasures, and a summer full of fun!

2024 Golden Apple Award winners

